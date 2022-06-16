Ada Nicodemou at the 2012 TV WEEK Logie Awards. Getty

Ada gave birth to Johnas 12 years after her stint on Home and Away began.

She split from Johnas’s father, Chrys Xipolitas, in 2015, and has been dating businessman Adam Rigby since 2016.

Together with Johnas and Adam, the trio make for an adorable blended family.

“Adam and Johnas adore each other; he’s a such a great stepdad and has really stepped up,” Ada told TV WEEK of their relationship.

“For a man to come into my world and love a child as if he were his own – and love me like I’ve never been loved before – is incredibly special,” she added.

Ada with Johnas now. Instagram

Ada posted the throwback likely in preparation for her attendance at this year’s TV WEEK Logie Awards, which will be held on Sunday, June 19.

She’s now been playing the character of Leah Patterson for 22 years and is nominated this year for the Most Popular Actress award.

Across her Home and Away tenure, Ada has been nominated for both Most Popular Personality on Australian Television and Most Popular Actress a number of times but is yet to take the award home.

Ada with Johnas and her partner, Adam. Instagram

Despite her time in the role, Ada has revealed that she might not stay on Home and Away forever, as the option to explore other career paths unfolds for her.

“I still don’t know whether I want to act. I always go, ‘I’m acting at the moment’,” she told the No Filter podcast in 2021.

“I don’t know whether it’s something I’ll continue to do.”