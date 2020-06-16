Leah had only recently begun to recover from post-traumatic stress disorder. Seven

When Justin finally finds Leah at the eatery, she is still in her hiding spot.

While Justin enlists Roo’s (Georgie Parker) help to get a distraught Leah safely home, he continues to hold serious fears for his girlfriend’s wellbeing.

For Leah had only recently begun to recover from post-traumatic stress disorder, having survived an horrific kidnapping ordeal at the hands of a deranged stalker named Douglas (Adam Booth).

Justin now finds himself questioning whether Leah will be able to make it through what was yet another hugely traumatic experience. And Leah, also, is occupied with the same fear.

“She does worry that this latest encounter has made her regress right back to square one – to where she was when she escaped from Douglas,” reveals Ada.

“That really petrifies her – the thought that she will always feel helpless and scared.”

Meanwhile, Colby (Tim Franklin) begins his investigation into the break-in. And before long, the police officer has cause to suspect none other than a Diner staff member – single mum Gemma (Bree Peters)!

