Just as Leah (Ada Nicodemou) is back on the road to recovery, she is attacked again! Seven

However, in this week’s shocking development, Leah suddenly finds herself in a chilling situation.

The Summer Bay resident is pushed to the ground by a hooded figure who breaks into the Diner!

“What Leah goes through now will bring up everything for her again – the lack of control and the terrible fear she felt when she was being held prisoner by Douglas,” says Ada.

Indeed, alone at the Diner after hours, Leah’s blood runs cold when the mystery person bursts into the popular eatery.

“Leah has no idea who this intruder is,” says Ada. “She is absolutely petrified, as anyone would be. She feels completely helpless yet again.”

After heading directly or the till and robbing the premises, the intruder pushes Leah to the ground.

What will happen to the beloved Summer Bay favourite?

