Leah (Ada Nicodemou) and Justin (James Stewart) are closer than they’ve ever been. Seven Network

“Irene (Lynne McGranger) is also convinced Justin is about to ask Leah to marry him.”

Leah – who has recently battled post-traumatic stress, following her prolonged trauma at the hands of the deranged Douglas – is now back at work and well on the road to recovery.

But how does the Diner co-owner – who has been married three time before – feel about heading down the aisle again?

Justin has some surprising news for Leah. Seven Network

While Ada teases that we’ll have to watch to see what unfolds, she does say she relished this storyline.

“Leah’s been through so much trauma, shock and sadness recently,” says Ada. “So it’s lovely to have a light and happy storyline such as this.

“Leah and Justin are very happy and in a very good place again. She definitely does love Justin, but whether she wants to marry him – time will tell if she is ready for that commitment.

Leah is convinced that her love is about to do just that when he reveals he has an important question to ask her. Seven Network

“But what does happen is very telling of their life experience and where they are at right now.”

Is Justin about to propose to Leah – and if so, what will her answer be? Don’t miss it!

