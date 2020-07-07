Jasmine (Sam Frost), who was married to Grace’s late father Robbo (Jake Ryan), is now seeking legal advice about her parental rights over Grace. Seven

“Jasmine feels she has tried her best to keep her boundaries in place when it comes to Grace.

“But now she can’t help but wonder, ‘What would Robbo think about this situation?’

“Robbo was certainly quite a hothead when he thought someone was in danger, and so Jasmine really channels Robbo during this time.” Sam says.

Jasmine’s friends Willow (Sarah Roberts) and Mackenzie (Emily Weir) harbour serious concerns for the young nurse’s mental wellbeing. Seven

“She thinks and behaves exactly the way she believes Robbo would have done.”

Indeed, in this week’s must-see episodes, Jasmine’s continued accusations of child neglect against a devastated Tori see Jasmine’s friends Willow (Sarah Roberts) and Mackenzie (Emily Weir) harbouring serious concerns for the young nurse’s mental wellbeing.

“Jasmine is trying her best to get custody of Grace because she thinks Tori is unfit to look after her,” says Sam. “Jasmine is acting very impulsively at this stage. She’s not thinking things through.”

Jasmine’s continued accusations of child neglect against Tori leave her friends feeling concerned. Seven

As for Tori’s brother Justin (James Stewart), he makes it clear to Willow he believes Jasmine’s behaviour towards his niece has become obsessive.

“Tori cares deeply for Jasmine, so Justin is the one who has to ask Jasmine to give Tori and Grace some space,” says Penny.

But the big question is: will Jasmine heed Justin’s words?

