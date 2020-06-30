Summer Bay favourite Tori (Penny McNamee) faces every mother’s worst nightmare this week when her car is stolen with baby Grace in the back seat! Seven

“Tori is driving along when she sees John fall out of his wheelchair,” says Penny.

Without hesitation, the doctor pulls over and jumps out to assist the long-time resident. However, the last thing Tori is expecting is for troubled teen Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) – who is on the run, not only from his family but also the police – to seize the moment as he races up to the scene on foot.

Jumping behind the wheel of Tori’s car, Nikau speeds off, oblivious to the fact that little Grace is in the back seat. Meanwhile, Tori’s blood runs cold as reality hits – her baby has been abducted.

Jumping behind the wheel of Tori’s car, Nikau speeds off, oblivious to the fact that little Grace is in the back seat. Seven

“Tori screams and runs after the car,” reveals Penny.

“It’s the most horrible feeling. Tori feels completely helpless. She feels awful that she left Grace in the car, even for a minute, and suffers a lot of guilt over it.”

As for Penny, a real-life mother of two, this is certainly a storyline she won’t forget in a hurry.

Will Grace be returned unharmed to a distraught Tori? Seven

“Filming these scenes where Grace was in the car and Nikau drove off with her were horrible,” she says.

“It wasn’t anything sinister and was just unlucky timing – but it really is every parent’s worst nightmare.”

Will Grace be returned unharmed to a distraught Tori? Don’t miss one of the most dramatic weeks in the history of Home and Away!

For more, pick up the latest issue of New Idea. Out now!