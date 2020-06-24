With her behaviour toward Tori’s (Penny McNamee) infant daughter, Grace, becoming increasingly possessive, Jasmine (Sam Frost) is fast losing her grip on reality. Seven

But will the young nurse’s web of lies finally be exposed this week?

As she continues to pose as Grace’s mother on an online forum, Jasmine’s cover seems likely to be blown.

After unwittingly revealing to the forum that she is at the gym, Jasmine is mortified when a mother from the online group arrives at the premises.

“Jasmine has been trying to be so careful to remain anonymous on this mothers forum,” says Sam.

Will the young nurse’s web of lies finally be exposed this week? Seven

“In her mind, it’s a way to escape from reality as her own reality is so painful for her – as all she wants is to be a mum. Now she suddenly feels that everything she has worked toward is about to come undone.”

Jasmine’s seemingly unhealthy obsession with baby Grace comes after the Summer Bay nurse endured several personal tragedies, including the death of her partner.

After the love of her life Robbo (Jake Ryan) succumbed to his injuries after a horror car crash, Jasmine was also given the devastating news that she had experienced a phantom pregnancy.

Jasmine’s seemingly unhealthy obsession with baby Grace comes after the Summer Bay nurse endured several personal tragedies, including the death of her partner. Seven

“She is definitely struggling,” Sam previously told New Idea.

“Jasmine desperately wants to be a mother. Losing her husband, and now finding out her pregnancy was just an illusion, has really affected Jas’ mental health.

“I think Jasmine just wants to know how it feels to be a mum,” says Sam.

For more, pick up the latest issue of New Idea. Out now!