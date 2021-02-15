Dan Ewing shared a sweet snap of him and his partner, Kat, on Instagram. But the day didn't go as smoothly as planned. Instagram

Posting a close-up shot of himself and Kat snuggling up together on the bed, Dan went on to share how the couple spent their Valentine's day with his almost 250,000 followers.

"My beautiful Valentine let me use her chest as a pillow and almost suffocate so I could immerse myself in a truly blissful food coma," the actor wrote. "I thought it was my alarm but I awoke to her delicate wheezing as vital oxygen escaped her lungs.

"That's love folks."

"Happy Valentines Day @katristeska. #NoKatsWereHarmedInTheMakingOfThisPost".

Dan has returned to Home & Away to reprise his role as Heath Braxton. Channel Seven

Fans of the actor were quick to comment their thoughts on the sweet post, one penning, "Awwwww lovers!!!!"

While another wrote, "Very original post... made me smile."

Kat herself could also be seen among the comments, adding four monkey emojis to the mix. The dancer even took to her own Instagram to share a sweet tribute to the Home & Away actor.

Posting an adorable shot of Dan planting a big smooch on her cheek, Kat captioned the sweet image, "Happy love day boo for yesterday, today and every other day. I love you @_danewing."

Kat shared her own Valentine's Day tribute to Dan. Instagram

Dan recently made a big comeback to our screens as he reprised his role as Heath Braxton on Channel Seven's Home & Away.

Speaking about his return on The Morning Show last month, Dan was reluctant to divulge too much to Summer Bay fans.

"Heath is there," the actor said vaguely. "I won't say he's there for a long time, but he's certainly there for a good time."

But despite the messy love triangles that are constantly taunting the shores of Summer Bay, it's clear that, off-screen, Kat is the only love that interests Dan.

