Dan Ewing has confirmed he is headed back to Summer Bay. Channel Seven

But while fans of the show were desperate to know more information, Dan was very tight-lipped about what Heath will be getting up to in the Bay, joking his "publicist would kill (him)".

Regardless, the 35-year-old seemed wrapped to return to his roots, telling hosts Larry Emdur and Kylie Gillies, "It's such a great opportunity and what a great show,".

Though, Dan also admitted that things have certainly changed since he was a Bay regular.

Home & Away teased Dan's return back in August last year, whipping fans into a frenzy. Channel Seven

The actor confessed to the hosts that he found it "weird" to hear about "things that Heath's done off camera" from the "new cast".

Dan's character Heath was one of the original River boys, along with his brother Daryl “Brax” Braxton (Stephen Peacocke) and Casey (Lincoln Younes).

Though the three River bros have long since bid farewell to the Bay, Dean (Patrick O’Connor) is part of the River Boys gang, while cop Colby (Tim Franklin) previously had ties.

Willow (Sarah Roberts) and newcomer Amber (Maddy Jevic) are also River Girls.

Dan will be reprising his role as Heath Braxton, one of the original River boys. Channel Seven

And it's really no surprise that Dan is reprising his River boy role, considering he's been open to a H&A return for a while now.

"I would definitely consider it, as long as there is a good storyline," the actor told TV Week back in 2018.

Well, even though Dan is keeping his cards close to his chest and refusing to divulge any spoilers, it's clear that the plot was good enough for him to return.

And we've only got four days to wait now before we're back watching the Bay boys and girls!