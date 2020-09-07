Colby's (right) flirty escapade with Taylor (left) will put everything at risk. Seven

After meeting Angelo's wife, Taylor (Annabelle Stephenson), Colby clocked their marriage woes and concocted a dangerous plan: seduce Taylor and seek information about the case.

At the police station, Taylor arrives to take her husband to dinner. Angelo has been working non-stop on the case and their relationship is running a poor second to his ambitions. With Taylor dressed for a night out, everyone in the precinct notices her – except Angelo, whose eyes barely leave his computer.

"Angelo is very dedicated to his job and Taylor is trying hard to keep the work/life/love balance between them," Annabelle tells TV WEEK. "With Angelo so consumed by the case, Taylor finds herself spending a lot of time alone. It's strained."

Taylor (left) shares a kiss with Colby (bottom right) after given him a massage. Seven

Feeling abandoned and humiliated, Taylor storms out. She sits down with her only friend in town, Colby, who is more than happy to be a shoulder to lean on.

Taylor offers Colby a free massage as a thank you for introducing her to Willow (Sarah Roberts) – the gym connection opens up several opportunities for her massage-therapy business.

Colby happily accepts. Moments later, Taylor begins the massage. But the muscle tension isn't the only thing in the room.

Does Colby (left) have a hidden agenda in befriending Taylor (portrayed by Annabelle Stephenson, pictured right)? Seven

The policeman uses all his charm to extract information about the case from Taylor – and on her part, she seems to enjoy the attention.

"Colby and her meet at the police station and from there they strike up a friendship," Annabelle explains.

"Taylor has no idea what's happening or why Colby is getting so close to her. She sees a kind man lending an ear and they enjoy spending time together. Little does she know."

After the massage, Taylor vents her frustrations about Angelo. The couple laugh as they exchange stories about their past, their chemistry growing stronger with every moment.

Then, without thinking, they draw close and share a steamy kiss. Uh-oh!

This article first appeared on Now To Love.