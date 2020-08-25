Angelo's wife Taylor makes an immediate impression on Colby (portrayed by Tim Franklin, pictured left). Seven

Meanwhile, Annabelle – who in real-life is a family friend of Colby’s portrayer Tim – couldn’t be happier to be sharing scenes with the popular actor.

“I’ve known Tim since he was about three – so literally our whole lives,” says Annabelle with a laugh. “Our families are super close and we grew up together.

“Our families have always joked and said, ‘One day, you two will act together,’ and lo and behold, it’s happened!”

Does Colby (left) have a hidden agenda in befriending Taylor (portrayed by Annabelle Stephenson, pictured right)? Seven

But does Colby, who is hiding a deadly secret from Angelo, have a hidden agenda in befriending Taylor?

Colby has been watching over his shoulder recently as he has been trying to hide the chilling fact that he shot dead his evil stepfather Ross (Justin Rosniak).

Although two years have passed since he and Dean (Patrick O’Connor) buried Ross’ body in a shallow grave in remote bushland, it was just a matter of time before the past would return to haunt them.

Colby (pictured) has been watching over his shoulder recently as he has been trying to hide the chilling fact that he shot dead his evil stepfather Ross (Justin Rosniak). Seven

While out with friends recently, Colby received a call from his sergeant with news Ross’ body had been found!

“The group is having a blast when Colby gets the call – and suddenly everything changes,” Patrick previously told New Idea.

“They’re instantly taken back to that terrifying night a couple of years ago when Ross was chasing them and Willow (Sarah Roberts) was shot, before Colby killed Ross.”

