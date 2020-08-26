Annabelle Stephenson (pictured) has just landed a role on Home and Away, portraying Angelo's wife, Taylor. Seven

In a first look promo from this week, we see the debut of Annabelle Stephenson as Taylor, catches the eye of Colby, with the cop beginning a dangerous game with the brunette beauty.

Taylor followed Angelo to the Bay, but when his involvement in the Ross Nixon case forces her to the sideline, she seemingly finds comfort in the handsome local cop.

“You’re hitting on the detective’s missus,” says Dean, who previously helped Colby get rid of Ross’ body after the police officer shot him dead.

Colby (left) seizes an opportunity to evade the law by befriending newcomer Taylor (right), who is also Angelo's wife.

“I know what I’m doing,” Colby replies, before Dean adds: “You’re playing with fire! Everyone knows who her husband is.”

Colby chimes in: “This is going to work for us,” before the police officer and his mate turn to catch a glimpse of Taylor casting a seductive gaze in their direction.

Annabelle recently spoke to The Daily Telegraph about being given the opportunity to join the cast of the long running Aussie soap amid the ongoing pandemic.

Despite being warned by Dean, Colby (left) pursues a dangerous game with Taylor (right).

“It’s a bit like the golden ticket in Willy Wonka,” said Annabelle, who admitted she previously auditioned for the soap before appearing in the US drama Revenge.

She went on to say that given the state of the entertainment industry, she is especially grateful for being given the opportunity to work on a regular basis.

“Especially during COVID, the gigs are so hard to come during all of the lockdown and stuff,” she said of the role, which she labelled an “ironic blessing”.

“You have all of these years of struggle and striving to get roles and then when there is a drop, to get this, I think everything happens for a reason,” she added.

Home and Away continues tonight at 7pm on Seven.