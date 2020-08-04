Colby receives a call from his sergeant with news that rocks him to the core. Seven

“But we definitely knew when we filmed this storyline that it was going to come back at some point.”

In this week’s must-see episodes, the two long-time friends are enjoying a night out at Salt with Dean’s girlfriend Ziggy (Sophie Dillman) and Colby’s teenage sister Bella (Courtney Miller) in honour of the finalisation of Ziggy’s divorce after her short-lived marriage to Brody (Jackson Heywood).

However, the celebration is cut short when police officer Colby receives a call from his sergeant with news that rocks Colby to the core. Ross’ body has been found!

The body of Colby's evil stepfather Ross has been found. Seven

“The group is having a blast when Colby gets the call – and suddenly everything changes,” says Patrick.

“They’re instantly taken back to that terrifying night a couple of years ago when Ross was chasing them and Willow (Sarah Roberts) was shot, before Colby killed Ross.”

Patrick says we’ll have to watch to find out exactly what happens next, promising we won’t want to miss a moment of the explosive developments.

Colby shot dead his evil stepfather Ross. Seven

“I think people will be very shocked by what happens next,” he says.

“There’s every chance that everything could unravel for Colby and Dean from this point on.”

