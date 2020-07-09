Last goodbye! Bree's character Gemma was involved in a dramatic airport scene with her on-screen family before her departure. Channel Seven

Bree’s character Gemma and the rest of the Parata clan (portrayed by Kawakawa Fox-Reo, Ethan Browne and Rob Kipa-Williams) were involved in a nail-biting plotline this week.

The Parata family had long been preparing for a trip back to their native New Zealand to lay Nikau’s (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) late father Mikaere’s ashes to rest.

But just as Gemma, Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams), Tane (Ethan Browne) and Nikau tried to pass through airport customs, an issue arose.

“Leaving in a jet plane...dunno when I’ll be back again," Bree wrote as she bid farewell to Home and Away. Instagram

Ari, Tane and Nikau are all denied access through customs due to the fact that Colby (Tim Franklin) – who is investigating the Diner break-in – has placed a travel ban on the trio.

“Gemma gets through, but the boys don’t,” Ethan revealed. “It certainly comes as a big shock to all of them.”

Colby recently stepped up his investigation of the break-in, during which a terrified Leah (Ada Nicodemou) was pushed to the ground by a hooded intruder.

Memories! Bree shared images of her time filming the show. Instagram

After paying an unexpected visit to the Parata house and finding an item of clothing he believed matched evidence from the break-in, Colby previously ordered a search warrant of the premises.

Meanwhile, we saw that Colby is still harbouring strong feelings for his beautiful ex Mackenzie (Emily Weir), who in turn is smitten with none other than Ari – leading to speculation that Colby be letting his personal life affect his professional judgement.

Whether the Parata boys ever manage to get back to New Zealand remains to be seen but judging by Bree’s Instagram post, it appears Gemma won’t be seen again in Summer Bay anytime soon!