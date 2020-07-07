This is the emotion-charged return home the Parata clan have long been preparing for – a trip back to their native New Zealand to lay Nikau’s (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) late father Mikaere’s ashes to rest. Seven

Just as Gemma (Bree Peters), Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams), Tane and Nikau are passing through airport customs, an issue arises.

Ari, Tane and Nikau are all denied access through customs due to the fact that Colby (Tim Franklin) – who is investigating the Diner break-in – has placed a travel ban on the trio.

“Gemma gets through, but the boys don’t,” says Ethan. “It certainly comes as a big shock to all of them.”

What will the Paratas do now?

Just as Gemma (Bree Peters), Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams), Tane and Nikau are passing through airport customs, an issue arises. Seven

Colby recently stepped up his investigation of the break-in, during which a terrified Leah (Ada Nicodemou) was pushed to the ground by a hooded intruder.

After paying an unexpected visit to the Parata house and finding an item of clothing he believed matched evidence from the break-in, Colby previously ordered a search warrant of the premises.

Meanwhile, we saw that Colby is still harbouring strong feelings for his beautiful ex Mackenzie (Emily Weir), who in turn is smitten with none other than Ari.

It seems the family’s long-anticipated journey may be over before it’s begun. Seven

Could the police officer be allowing his personal life to cloud his judgement?

Certainly, Mackenzie was far from impressed when she arrived at the Paratas to find Colby turning the house upside down.

For more, pick up the latest issue of New Idea. Out now!