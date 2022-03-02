"Our most successful acting exports over the last 20 years have come from the show." Instagram

"Our most successful acting exports over the last 20 years have come from the show that people do not want to count as premium drama," he said.

"It’s a great thing on actors’ résumés for LA because it has such good training," he explained, before adding: "Even though some of the actors do not like talking about it when they get over there."

Brook's comments could be a thinly-veiled swipe at former Home and Away star, Melissa George, who enraged fans after she famously banned journalists from asking about her start on the series.

"I do not need credibility from my country anymore, I just need them all to be quiet. If they have nothing intelligent to say, please do not speak to me anymore," Melissa told The Morning Show hosts Larry Emdur and Kylie Gillies at the time.

"I’d rather be having a croissant in Paris or walking my French bulldog in New York City," she added.

Melissa played Angel Brooks on Home and Away from 1993 until 2005, after which she moved to LA at the age of 21 to take on Hollywood.