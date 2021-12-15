Things are not looking good for Mia in the new trailer. Seven

From the trailer, we see Mia in clear distress after she drives off with Matthew's body in the boot of her car, after her daughter Chloe hit him over the head with a brick, and effectively killed him.

Driving out of Summer Bay at high speed with Matthew in the boot, Mia's erratic behaviour quickly caught the attention of Cash, who gave chase in his police car.

Although, the police eventually catch up to Mia despite her attempt to flee, and she's arrested after they discover Matthew's body in her car.

"Protect me," Mia tearfully begged Ari at the station, and he replied: "I've got you."

What will Chloe do? Seven

As for Chloe, she's also dealing with the aftermath of murdering her father, and she's seen burning pages of her diary in a small fire.

She's later confronted by Bella, who seemingly helps Chloe after finding out what happened, and tells her to "act normal" if she hopes to "pull this off".

"That's all it takes, is one stupid mistake," Bella said to Chloe.

Chloe is then put to the ultimate test when she's faced with Cash, who asked her, "is there anything you think I need to know?"

Ryder is left fighting for his life after a prank goes horribly wrong. Seven

Elsewhere in the Bay, a previous trailer revealed Ryder sealed off into a coffin and buried underground as part of a prank with Theo.

Things quickly go wrong for the pair after Theo falls over and was knocked unconscious, leaving Ryder trapped in a very dire situation.

We also see the romance between Tane and Felicity reach new heights, with the pair taking a romantic getaway.



Things are also heating up between Mackenzie and Logan, who look more loved up than ever as they enjoy a sweet moment on the beach.



Home and Away will return to Channel Seven in early 2022.

