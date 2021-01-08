Channel Seven

Picking up from the somewhat underwhelming 2020 finale which saw former cop turned inmate, Colby (Tim Franklin), cornered in the prison yard, fans may be shocked to see a glimpse of him unconscious in a hospital bed.

Could it be that Colby was indeed attacked within inches of his life?

Channel Seven

The Summer Bay police officer isn't the only resident in trouble. While his love life blossoms with the possibility of a proposal, it seems Dr Christian Green could also be hiding a darker secret.

We see newcomer Lewis (Luke Arnold) warning: "He's a danger to his patients. I'll be watching him like a hawk."

Cue a tense standoff and even tenser glares between the hot doc and new nurse.

In an interview with UK entertainment website Digital Spy, Ditch, who plays Summer Bay's top neurosurgeon Dr Green, has confirmed the doctor's past will come back to haunt him on the show.

"Of course he's got secrets, and there's some things that will come up that he doesn't even know about," Ditch told the outlet.

"He's got his own past, but there's also things that are following him that he doesn't even know. He finds out when the audience does!"

Channel Seven

Fans also caught a glimpse of Roo's half brother Kieran's dark side in the final episode, and it seems there's more terrifying glimpses and perhaps a whole unmasking to come.

A montage of clips show Kieran (Rick Donald) spiralling out of control, at one point being dragged from a car.

Looks like we're in for another ripper of a year in Summer Bay!

This story originally appeared on our sister site Now To Love