Luke (pictured) is headed to Summer Bay ahead of this week's season finale of Home and Away. Getty

What’s more, we can reveal that a red-hot romance is on the cards for Lewis with fellow nurse Jasmine (Sam Frost).

“Very quickly you get a sense that they’re two people who have a great, warm and beautiful connection,” Luke says. “They knew each other at uni, and there is a little electricity between them.

“Lewis has gone through a recent tragedy, as has Jasmine. For both of them to find someone who not only do they have an affinity with, but also deeply understands what they’ve been going through – in a way no-one else can – is really important.”

Luke reveals that sharing scenes with Sam has simply been a joy.

"She's someone who perfectly balances her energy between being welcoming, warm and kind to everyone with being prepared and passionate about the show and her work," Luke (right) says about Sam (left). Seven Network

“Sam’s just the greatest,” he enthuses, “so lovely, so bubbly and so hardworking. She’s someone who perfectly balances her energy between being welcoming, warm and kind to everyone with being very prepared and passionate about the show and her work.”

Indeed, Luke couldn’t have been happier to have received the call from the show’s producers.

Back in 2014, Luke (pictured) portrayed rock legend Michael Hutchence in the INXS: Never Tear Us Apart miniseries. Seven Network

“I was in lockdown working, but I was so ready to be welcomed onto a set with great, talented people on something that involves collaboration and fun,” he says.

“There’s something amazing about doing a show that everyone knows its name and that’s being beamed free onto the TVs of everyone in the country. To be in something that iconic and accessible is really beautiful.”

