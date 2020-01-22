Rhett went on to describe how he will be marking his brother’s birthday by celebrating his work.



‘I will be blasting you all day, bringing hundreds of wonderful, and funny memories, and I imagine tears for your early loss.



‘And what some may see as a loss, I see as a gain, in having known and shared soo much with you, the highs the lows, the laughter and tears, brotherly insight, brotherly advice and brotherly love, lots and lots of brotherly love.

‘Today is the celebration of you, your life. Thank you for that.’

Michael Hutchence would have been 60 today Getty Images

Michael tragically took his own life in a Sydney hotel room on November 22, 1997. While they were united in their grief, these days the Hutchences are a fractured family.

‘The Hutchence family, to me, is basically my children and Susie (his late father Kell’s wife),’ Rhett told New Idea last year. ‘We’re all close.

‘My sister, Tina, and I have never been that close. She left Michael and me for America back in 1972, and I don’t really have much contact with her anymore. I’m OK with that.

‘I tend to have drama when I have Tina in my life and I’m happy being drama free.’

Michael Hutchence and Paula Yates had a tragic romance Getty Images

Then, of course, there is Tiger Lily, the daughter of Michael and Paula Yates. After Yates died of a heroin overdose in 2000, her former husband Bob Geldof legally adopted Tiger Lily, who was just 16 months old when Michael died.

Rhett would not be drawn on his niece, but he says Michael and Paula’s relationship was ‘great’ for Michael, because of ‘what came from that’, obviously meaning Tiger Lily.

Recent reports have suggested Tiger Lily is allegedly owed millions of dollars from her father’s estate – money the 23-year-old is yet to receive.

Speaking in general terms about Michael’s lost millions, Rhett says it’s a ‘crying shame’ the fortune can’t be found.

‘I believe the truth will come out,’ he says.