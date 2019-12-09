New Idea

“I’ve just been ignored by Michael’s estate and anyone else involved with his music,” Tiger reportedly told Richard Lowenstein, the documentary maker behind Mystify: Michael Hutchence, which premiered in April this year.

No doubt adding to Tiger’s family woes, Richard went on to reveal that Tiger had a mixed response to the documentary, which delved into the life and relationships of the late singer.

“Tiger Lily loved it but she said, ‘I don’t think I ever want to see that again because it was so emotionally tumultuous’.”

Since then, Tiger, whose real name is Heavenly Hiraani Tiger Lily Hutchence Geldof, has relocated to Fremantle in Western Australia where she currently resides with Nick.

“Tiger lives a simple life and does not crave material things,” her aunt Tina Hutchence told the Mail On Sunday, despite having not seen her niece for more than 18 years.

“She lives a hippie lifestyle, is bohemian just like her father.”

Speaking of her half-brother’s inheritance, Tina said: “My brother worked with INXS for 20 years and he wanted to leave money for his daughter and family but none of us have seen a penny.”

Tiger and Nick have been dating for two years but have tried to keep their relationship under wraps and away from the public eye.

In fact, the last time Nick shared a picture of Tiger on social media was in August 2018 to mark their one-year anniversary.

“A year since my favourite person came shufflin into my life. Here she is doing a very, very good dance and feelin’ it,” he captioned a video on Instagram.

Tiger was just 16 months old when her father passed away in November 1997.

After the death of her mother, Paula Yates, in 2000, Tiger was taken into care by Paula’s ex-husband Bob Geldof, who raised her as his own with his other three daughters.

In 2014, Tiger faced even more heartache when her stepsister Peaches Geldof was found dead at her home in Wrotham, Kent, UK, from a drug overdose.