"Nah, this ain't it," one follower wrote. Instagram

“Nah this ain’t it,” wrote one account.

“OH MY GOD. I would order right now for beans,” another added.

“Crime, add pineapple for a capital offence,” a third said.

“A blessing - how do we order one?!” the official Heinz Australia account shared.

However, the funniest contribution came from the official Queensland Police Instagram account.

“Can confirm a crime has been committed,” they wrote.

Hopefully these bad boys will be available soon! Instagram

So, is it likely we’ll see this collaboration come on sale anytime soon?

Heinz are definitely backing the idea.

“Heinz Beans are a much-loved Australian household favourite and what better way to compliment them than having Domino’s cover their iconic pizza base with Beanz,” said Rebecca Preston, Chief Marketing Officer at Heinz Australia.

And we can probably claim the pizza isn’t all that bad for you, given that beans are a great source of protein and fibre!

Heinz are backing the collaboration. Getty

There’s also been some suggestions in the comment section for Domino’s to consider.

While some are asking for no meat and vegan cheese, others want to see the pizza re-made with tinned spaghetti instead.

We’re now anxiously awaiting to see if this divisive pizza will hit the market! Your move, Domino’s.

