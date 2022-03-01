Cauliflower pizza bases have skyrocketed in popularity over the past couple of years.

Using just eggs, cauliflower and parmesan they’re a great gluten-free and low-calorie option.

Make sure you get the consistency right otherwise you could be using a knife and fork to eat your pizza which is no fun at all!

2. Broccoli

If cauliflower isn’t your favourite try making a broccoli base.

Simply blitz all of the ingredients together in a food processor and you’re ready to go. This base also makes for great breakfast toast.

3. Mushroom

If you’re after a simple, cheap and vegan pizza base grab a couple of portobello mushrooms.

These guys make the cutest little pizzas and are a great low-carb base, you might need two or three to make up for one pizza.

4. Wraps

5. Eggplants

6. Quinoa

If you’re a fan of thin crusts then try using a plain wrap as your pizza base. They are low in calories and carbohydrates but also go nice and crunchy in the oven. As the base is so thin your toppings will cook quickly so keep a close eye on the oven.Using a similar concept to our mushroom cups, slice an eggplant either lengthwise or in two centimetre rounds to create low-calorie pizza bases. You might need to use a knife and fork with these guys because they can be a little sloppy.

You can make your own nutty quinoa base in a couple of simple steps, just give yourself enough time to soak the quinoa for six hours to remove its bitterness. Blitz with baking powder, oil and water for a gluten-free and low-calorie base.

7. Pita Bread

Give your pizzas a Middle Eastern twist and use pita bread for the base. Again be mindful of the cooking time as the base is so thin.

8. English Muffins

Ever thought of using English muffins as pizza bases? They are great snack-size and also relatively low in calories. Our pick would be adding bacon, tomato, egg and cheese for breakfast pizzas!Give them a quick toast before adding your favourite toppings.

