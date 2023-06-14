Harry Potter Gryffindor Oodie, $104 at The Oodie

Whether you’re a devoted Gryffindor or simply a fan of the Harry Potter universe, the Gryffindor Oodie is a must-have addition to your magical wardrobe. Embrace your Gryffindor spirit, and let this cosy garment transport you to the halls of Hogwarts.

SHOP NOW

Harry Potter Slytherin Kids Oodie, $74 at The Oodie

Designed with the utmost attention to detail, the Slytherin Kids Oodie captures the essence of the house’s signature colours. With a rich emerald green exterior, it showcases the iconic Slytherin crest, featuring the cunning serpent.

SHOP NOW

Harry Potter Comfy Throw Blanket with Sleeves, $47.91 at Amazon

Featuring an opening in the back that allows for full coverage in front, this comfy throw blanket – representing the Ravenclaw house – also has long sleeves that allow for movement while staying warm.

SHOP NOW

Harry Potter Vuddie Oversized Blanket Hoodie Kids, $74.99 at Amazon

This cosy oversized blanket hoodie features an all-over print of iconic wizardry icons. If you know a Harry Potter fan then this is the must-have gift for Christmas or their birthday.

SHOP NOW

Harry Potter Hufflepuff Kids Oodie, $74 at The Oodie

Whether they’re lounging in the Hufflepuff common room or exploring the grounds of Hogwarts, the Hufflepuff Kids Oodie is the perfect companion for your young one.

SHOP NOW