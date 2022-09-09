Getty

The Queen’s Balmoral residence is in Scotland, and Charles, Camilla and Princess Anne were already in the country after doctors first raised concerns about her health.

A plane carrying senior members of the Royal family including, Prince Andrew, Prince William and Prince Edward landed soon after. It is not known if they made it on time.

It has been reported that Prince Harry did not make it to Scotland in time, with People reporting that Harry was en route to Scotland on a different flight at the time of the Queen’s death.

The publication reports that the flight Harry was on landed a short time after the public announcement of the monarch's death.

He was seen arriving at Balmoral soon after - with Meghan not expected to join.

It has also been reported that Kate Middleton missed the Queen’s death, as she was in Windsor with her three children as they attended their first day of school.

Harry was preparing to make a speech in London on Friday at the WellChild Awards, however, he has cancelled his appearance.

Harry and Meghan also paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth on their Archewell website - with the homepage of their nonprofit organisation website transformed into a tribute to the Queen.

The page is now black, with a message reading “In loving memory of her majesty Queen Elizabeth II 1926-2022.”

Preparations are now underway for The Queen’s funeral, which is expected to be held in 10 days’ time.

Queen Elizabeth was the longest-reigning monarch Britain has ever seen, with 70 years on the throne.

She is survived by her four children; Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

Her Majesty had eight grandchildren when she died: Prince William, Peter Phillips, Princess Beatrice of York, Lady Louise Windsor, Prince Harry, Zara Phillips, Prince Eugenie of York and James, and Viscount Severn.

She also had 12 great-grandchildren - the youngest being Beatrice and Edoardo's daughter Sienna.