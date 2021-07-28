New details are to be added to the divisive royal biography, Finding Freedom. Getty

"Meghan's emotional healing journey from losing a child to the birth of their daughter, the continuous challengers the couple faces regarding privacy and the British media, the heartbreak the couple felt over Prince Philip's death."

The updated book including the new epilogue is set for release on August 31, which is also the 24th anniversary of Princess Diana's tragic death.

The royal writers behind the biography, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, caused division when the book was first released in 2020.

Critics accused the duo of being biased in Harry and Meghan's favour, with reports claiming that Scobie especially was close with the Duchess of Sussex.

The epilogue will go into detail about the couple's tell-all Oprah interview, how they reacted to Prince Philip's death and their ongoing struggles with the British media. Getty

There were also suggestions that the royal couple had been involved in the biography's writing to some degree, however the Duke and Duchess denied those claims.

News of the updated epilogue comes just hot on the heels of the announcement of Prince Harry's "heartfelt" memoir.

The Duke of Sussex announced the news via a statement from publisher Penguin Random House, ahead of the book's slated release in late 2022.

WATCH: Prince Harry and Prince William arrive at the Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace (Article continues after video)

Covering everything from his marriage to Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, to the loss of his mother Princess Diana, Harry's tell-all will be deeply personal.

"I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become," Harry said.

"I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I've learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that's accurate and wholly truthful."

This article originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.