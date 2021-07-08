Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace is a fictionalised look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship and the events that prompted the couple to step back from their positions as senior royals. Instagram

"This is the life we signed up for, we value dignity above all else," Kate Middleton (Laura Mitchell) says.

"I never thought this would be easy, but I wanted to make the Queen proud," Meghan Markle (Sydney Morton) explains.

"Let everyone understand it, the monarchy is at stake," Prince William (Jordan Whalen) dramatically surmises.

"The monarchy will always survive," the Queen (Maggie Sullivan) contradicts.

"I will do anything in my power to keep my wife and son safe," Prince Harry (Jordan Dean) says in the trailer. Instagram

Princess Diana (Bonnie Soper) also makes an appearance in the trailer, which ends with Meghan saying, "Have I made the world's biggest mistake?"

Judging by the reaction to the footage in Lifetime's Instagram comments, while the real Meghan seems perfectly content with her choices, this movie may be up there on the mistake front.

"This shouldn’t have been produced. Talk about adding fuel to the fire," one user wrote.

"And I will do everything in my Power not to watch," another penned.

WATCH: Prince Harry admits he is ashamed of how he handled Meghan's mental health confession (Story continues after video)

A third added in reference to Saturday Night Live: "Lol looks like an SNL skit. Get over it. No one cares about cringe and ging🤣."

There were however some, albeit drastically fewer, comments of support for the film, which has no release date as of it.

We guess we will just have to rewatch The Crown to tide us over until it airs.