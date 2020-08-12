Archie's first nanny was fired after just two days. Getty

The royal couple went on to hire another nanny, and though she did a “fine job,” the first “incident” left them on edge.

“Neither found themselves comfortable sleeping through the night without going to check on Archie regularly," authors Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie explain in their book.

Unlike Prince William and Duchess Catherine's live-in nanny, Harry and Meghan opted to go with a day time nanny who only worked weekdays.

“Harry and Meghan had agreed that they didn't want their home filled with staff. Harry had seen that situation at William's home and didn't want the same for his family," an extract describes.

"He and Meghan liked the idea that when they went to bed at night, it was just the three of them in the house. Cosy and private."

"He and Meghan liked the idea that when they went to bed at night, it was just the three of them in the house." Getty

The book also claims that new mum Meghan "didn't care" about the criticism she faced for keeping Archie out of the spotlight and wanted to put her role as protective parent first.

An insider claimed Meghan said: "The same people who have been abusing me want to see me serve my child on a silver platter."

"A child who is not going to be protected and doesn't have a title. How does that make sense? Tell that to any mother in the world."

Harry and Meghan famously kept details of Archie's birth to themselves and shared just two photographs from his July 2019 christening.

The service, held at Queen's Chapel in Windsor Castle, was attended by just 22 guests and Archie's godparents have never been officially revealed.

Meghan "didn't care" about the criticism she faced for keeping Archie out of the spotlight. Getty

Archie was born a little later than expected in May 2019 and a friend of the couple told the book's authors: "They thought about Archibald for all of one second. He was always going to be little Archie."

Baby Archie was also reportedly "alert as soon as he arrived - eyes wide-open" and his proud mum was head over heels as soon as he was in her arms.

"Meghan described the moment she first held him as 'ecstasy...total bliss and contentment.'"