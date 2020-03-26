While the world in currently enduring a global pandemic , baby Archie Harrison, the only son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, is blissfully unaware and has been getting on with life as an almost one-year-old.

Meghan's friend told the Daily Express: "Archie has now learned how to pull himself up while in the crib which Meghan said is cute, but can be a bit nerve-wracking.

"She also said Archie's new thing is blowing kisses, which is just absolutely adorable."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their son are currently seeking refuge from the coronavirus storm in their multimillion dollar home on Vancouver Island.

It comes after Prince Charles tested positive for COVID-19, Prince William and Prince Harry were the first people he turned to.