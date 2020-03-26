Meghan's friend told the Daily Express: "Archie has now learned how to pull himself up while in the crib which Meghan said is cute, but can be a bit nerve-wracking.
"She also said Archie's new thing is blowing kisses, which is just absolutely adorable."
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their son are currently seeking refuge from the coronavirus storm in their multimillion dollar home on Vancouver Island.
It comes after Prince Charles tested positive for COVID-19, Prince William and Prince Harry were the first people he turned to.
A royal insider has revealed what Queen Elizabeth will buy her great-grandson Archie Harrison for his 1st birthday.
Instagram/Getty
Meanwhile, a royal insider has revealed what Queen Elizabeth will buy her great-grandson Archie for his 1st birthday.
"The Queen has set her sights on a beautiful rocking horse," a source revealed to Us Weekly.
The little one already has plenty to "keep him occupied for hours," the source goes on say: "Archie has tons of animal books and fluffy toys at home."
Queen Elizabeth.
Getty