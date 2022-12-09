Princess Diana's former butler has disagreed with the comparasion Prince Harry has made between his late mother and Meghan. Getty

“Meghan isn’t Diana. Diana’s from a different age, different person, different time and things happened to her that will never happen to Meghan.”

Diana’s former butler then slams Harry and Meghan for ‘cashing in’; for context, the Duke and Duchess were reportedly paid $200 million by Netflix for a multi-year deal back in 2020.

“You know, this couple could’ve had it all… They could’ve been the heart of the royal family now… Instead they chose a commercial route, they chose to cash in, they chose the money above everything else,” Paul said.

Paul did concede that he still cares for Harry but reiterated that he really doesn’t like the Harry & Meghan docuseries.

“I love Harry. I love him. I’ve always defended him… I first met him when he was in his mummy’s tummy.”

“Diana took [my] hand and placed it on her bump and said, ‘Meet Harry,’ and he kicked. And I told Harry that, and he filled up with tears. So I’m part of that world, I’m part of their lives and I don’t like this [Harry & Meghan]. It’s very sad.”

Paul Burrell was Diana's butler from 1987-1997. Getty

Paul became Diana’s butler in 1987 and worked for her right up until her death in 1997.

He claims that Diana told him he was “the only man she ever trusted” whereas Diana’s mother, Frances Shand Kydd has said she dislikes Paul; she once described him as “just another hanger-on grasping at Diana's celebrity”.

If Frances’ assessment is correct than this might be a case of the pot calling the kettle black...