"We know that with you we will get through whatever craziness life throws at us," Guy (top left) wrote. Instagram

Fans flooded Guy's post with birthday wishes for Jules and couldn't help but comment on the gorgeous family-of-four.

"Beautiful gorgeous family," one follower wrote.

"You guys are hilarious haha. Happy Birthday Jules. Always stay true to yourselves Sebastian Family. You truly make my heart sing with your beautiful family and smiles," stated another.

"Great photos and LOVE the dance," a third added, referring to one of Guy's videos where he and Jules dance to Getcha Head In The Game from the 2006 Disney Channel film, High School Musical.

Jules also shared her own birthday message, thanking fans for "being so kind" to her and her family.

"Another trip around the sun with far too many blessings to count," the mum-of-two captioned a photo of her family.

"So much has happened to our world in the last year. So much opportunity for growth & change. A year where I have pushed myself to do things that I’ve always wanted to do. To be me....and to be ok with sharing a tiny bit more of my life with you all."

She added: "I can’t thank you all enough for being so kind to me and my family. I am forever and always grateful for the people I get to share my life with, including each and everyone of you. Off to enjoy all of the cake because it’s far too early to have a cocktail."

Guy and Jules share two sons - Hudson and Archer. Instagram

Guy and Jules met when they were just teenagers and were friends before they embarked on a romantic relationship.

"We got together when I was 18 and we were real good mates. We were really close mates and weren't really sure whether we wanted to cross that line," Guy explained on 60 Minutes in 2019.

"I didn't want to ruin the friendship because we were best mates. And I think that's what got us through life."

Jules added: "Having a basis of friendship has really gotten us through all of the things that we have gone through."