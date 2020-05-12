Guy and Jules Sebastian have been feeling ‘clucky’ during the coronavirus lockdown. Getty

“Jules would desperately like to have a little girl, however, Guy is one of four boys, so she’s worried she might end up with all boys. At the end of the day as long as the baby is healthy, she’ll be happy. The timing couldn’t be more ideal.”

The news comes after Guy and Jules recently gave fans a glimpse inside their $3.1 million home.

The Sebastian family are quarantining in the ultra-modern mansion, which neighbours once described as a "fortress".

Sources claim that the couple, who are already parents to two beautiful little boys, Hudson, 8, and Archer, 6, are trying for a third child. Instagram

The sneak peek showed off the couple’s preference for a monochrome palette with their interior design, with concrete walls and black and white features throughout.

When it comes to getting some fresh air, the family are fortunate enough to have their own tennis court and luxury outdoor lounge area.

Back in March, Jules showed off the home's outdoor splendour in a post to her Instagram as she relaxed in the garden.

The Sebastians have two children, Hudson James, eight, and Archer Jones, five, and their rooms are the places of kids dreams.

The Voice coach Guy purchased the $3.1million house in 2013, and then spent two-and-a-half years renovating it. He finally moved in with his family in June 2019.

Neighbours were unhappy with the development, with many describing it as a "fortress" because of its imposing size and design.

