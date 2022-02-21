Delicious! Grill'd has partnered with Warner Bros for the new treat. Grill'd

“We cater to all types of tastes – billionaires included,” said Ben Goss, Grill’d’s Chief Marketing Officer.

“Crafting the ‘Bruce Wayne Burger’ in partnership with Warner Bros. Pictures was an incredible honour, both celebrating an iconic character and the biggest cinema release of 2022, The Batman.

“The ‘Bruce Wayne Burger’ is the most decadent burger on the menu so swoop into our restaurants before it disappears,” he said.

Grill’d has been an institution in Australia since 2004, when their first store was established in Melbourne.

Now with 142 restaurants across Australia, Grill’d prides itself on working with local suppliers to ensure quality and freshness of all it’s ingredients, including in their vegan and vegetarian ranges.

Over the years, they have been recognised by a number of institutions for their dedication to excellence, as well as their donations to local charities.

Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz as Batman and Catwoman. Warner Bros.

The Batman is the much-anticipated next iteration of the DC comics character, who will be portrayed this time around by Robert Pattinson, best known for his prior role in The Twilight Saga.

This film will see Batman venture into Gotham City’s underworld when a sadistic killer, The Riddler, leaves behind a trail of cryptic clues.

Batman must step out from his reclusive lifestyle to forge new relationships, unmask the culprit and bring justice to Gotham City, this time with the help of Catwoman, who will be played by Zoë Kravitz.

Robert Pattinson is the most-recent Batman since Ben Affleck held the role in the DC Extended Universe films.

You can catch it in cinemas from March 3, 2022.