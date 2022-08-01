Gina hit the red carpet for The Picture of Dorian Gray in Melbourne. Getty

While her alter ego favoured low-rise bumsters and midriff tops, Gina, 61, kept things classy in a chic black ensemble.

She’s also now styling her naturally grey locks in a bob, which had many fans drawing comparisons to Kath & Kim’s Trude and Prue!

Gina and fellow star and creator Jane Turner have kept low public profiles following the release of 2012 spin-off film Kath & Kimderella.

They prefer to appear on stage and in smaller television roles, and rarely attend A-list events.

Kath & Kim is set to return for a reunion special!

Gina, who is married to Rick McKenna with whom she has a child Maggie, admits that having a quieter existence is a completely deliberate move.

“As I get older, I really don’t want to be a public person, which sounds ridiculous with what I do,” Gina said.

Last month it was confirmed the Kath & Kim cast – plus a few celebrity guests! – have filmed a TV special to mark the show’s 20th anniversary. It’s set to air later this year.

