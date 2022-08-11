8 Father's Day gifts for beer lovers

Craft beer subscription for 3 months by Craft Cartel Liquor, $179, Hardtofind

Frome pale ales to IPAs to stouts and sours, you can help the beer-loving father figure in your life discover his new favourite brew with a three-month craft beer subscription.

Hawke’s lager beer case, $59, Dan Murphy’s

Independent and Australian-owned Hawke's Brewing Co. was founded by two homesick Aussies and former Aussie Prime Minister himself, Bob Hawke. Bob's royalties are donated to the environmental charity he established in 1989, Landcare Australia; so, a case of Hawke's lager is perfect for the environmentally-conscious beer lover.

Bamboozld beer pants and cricket socks, $38.46 (usually $54.95), THE ICONIC

Hypoallergenic and environmentally-minded, this bamboo PJ pants and socks set from Melbourne-based Bamboozld is a lush pick for slipping into after an afternoon sesh.

Beers and gourmet food gift hamper by Purely Gourmet, $75, Hardtofind

Featuring beer, olives, crackers, cashews, nougat and tapenade, this gourmet hamper has everything you need for a cruisy Father's Day picnic.

Personalised ‘vintage’ beer tankard by Lottie & Liv, $79.99, Hardtofind

When the tap eventually runs dry, the personalised engraving of this tankard still remains. A sentimental gift for the sensitive beer drinker.

Father’s Day dozen brews, $89.99, Brewquets

If you live interstate or in another city to the dad figure in your life, why not get a 'brewquet' delivered to him to let him know he's in your thoughts?

Beer and pamper hamper, $139, Gourmet Basket

Pamper Dad this Father's Day with this hamper that includes sea salt and sandalwood body wash, pale ales, gingerbread and more.

salt&pepper Salut beer pilsner set of 6, $39.95, Myer

If your old man is all about the pils', he's sure to love a new set of glasses ideal for home pours.

