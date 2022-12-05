Garry's role as Norman Gunston raised him to stardom ABC

He also credited his Mother and Son co-star, the late Ruth Cracknell, as being key to his recovery.

“In the period when I had my sort of little hiccup, the one thing that kept me going in that recovery period was knowing that I had the last series of Mother and Son to do,” he said. “And that I would be back working with Ruth.”

In the years following, Garry worked tirelessly to raise awareness of anxiety disorders. In 2003 he was made an Officer (AO) in the General Division for services to mental health, and for his contribution to the entertainment industry.

He was thrilled when he found out Ruth had been one of his champions in securing him the coveted Australia Day honour.

Despite her playing his ageing mother, the sharp-as-a-tack, yet slightly dotty Maggie Beare, the comedian never saw his revered co-star as ‘old’.

“I thought she was an incredibly sexy woman,” Garry said of Ruth, who passed away in May 2002.

One of the last public appearances from Garry in 2012 Getty

Regarded as one of our funniest comedians, Garry graduated from NIDA with a Diploma in Acting in 1967.

In 2012, he joined the cast of hit series Offspring. Currently, his last credit is the 2016 Aussie-filmed Hollywood romance The Light Between Oceans.

While Garry made a rare public appearance in a special celebrating 90 years of the ABC, it would delight many Aussies to see him back on their screens regularly.

Only time will tell if this much-loved son does indeed return...