'Sam and I aren't talking anymore,' she told The Daily Telegraph, four days after Phoebe Burgess' estranged husband reportedly bought the American a drink while out with his friends and mother at Sydney's The Establishment bar on November 28.

Oak says the whole situation is 'messed up,' days after she gushed about the Englishman, who has been embroiled in a series of scandals over the past 12 months.

'He was really lovely, he's such a gentleman, he was asking me in the morning if I was all right,' after photographs of the pair outside her Sydney home emerged.

After Sam's September split from Phoebe, he was linked to Married At First Sight's Jessika Power.

He was also charged with intimidation after an alleged row with Phoebe's father.

Sam, 30, was issued with a temporary apprehended violence order after a clash with Mitchell Hooke in Bowral, which was later upheld.

Amid the dramas in his personal life, he announced his retirement from the National Rugby League.