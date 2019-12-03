Oak Schuetz claims she's dating Sam Burgess after Phoebe split

Oak, 27, said she met Sam in a queue at The Establishment in Sydney's CBD (owned by Justin Hemmes) on Thursday night. She claims he introduced her to his mother and she later went back to his penthouse in Coogee, where she spent at least two nights.

But on Monday, she said: "Rumours pertaining to our relationship ... takes a hit at our characters. I'm single and Sam is single and it needs to be left at that because it just does. I just wanted to clear that up."

She said she felt "frustrated" and that her "quotes were taken out of context".

"If we did want to get some things out on the radar we can say that I also invented microwave popcorn, I am a bounty hunter in my spare time and I'm an astrophysicist," she added.

Sam told the Daily Mail it was "not true" that they were dating.

She told The Daily Telegraph: "We hit it off and he said we should leave to go back to his [after the bar], but separately, he didn’t want people to see us leave together.

"I'm going to take a chance on him. Maybe it’s just a fling. I hope it’s not, but it’s fun right now. We’re dating for sure — it’s exciting."

The news is just more embarrassment and heartache for Phoebe, the mother of Sam's two children.

Her father, Mitchell Hooke, successfully took out an AVO against the ex-NRL golden boy on October 19.

The British sportsman is thought to have been visiting his children, two-year-old Poppy and 10-month-old Billy, who are believed to have relocated to Bowral with their mother Phoebe after their split.