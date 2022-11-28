So if you are a self-proclaimed foodie or perhaps you have a foodie in your life, then look no further than these advent calendars that go beyond the basic.
We've rounded up our top 10 food advent calendars for you to count down to Christmas with.
Top 10 advent calendars for the ultimate foodie
A Very Koko Advent Calendar, $39.90 at Koko Black
We know we said this would be beyond squares of chocolates, but you can't get more luxurious than Koko Black and this advent calendar is pure chocolate bliss.
Borgo de Medici assorted biscotti advent calendar, $31.99 (usually 39.99) at Myer
Treat yourself to authentic Italian biscotti every day until Christmas with a range of flavours and treats to try.
Cartwright & Butler advent calendar, $899 at David Jones
If you're looking to indulge then look no further. This enormous advent calendar is packed to the brim with a selection of treats like cakes, confectionary, hot drinks and more.
World of T2 luxury advent calendar, $250 at T2
For the tea fiend this advent calendar ticks every single box. Not only will this psychedelic advent calendar treat you to a world of different flavours and tisanes but also includes all of the essentials for a Christmas tea party.
Whiskeyrocks Dram a Day advent calendar, $399 at Hardtofind
Toast to the festive season every day until Christmas with 24 carefully curated local whiskies.
Fudge advent calendar, $24.21 at Etsy
Have a sweet tooth? This 12 day countdown to Christmas includes 12 best-selling fudge flavours including Unicorn Food and Monkey Skid Pie.
Walkers shortbread advent calendar, $34.95 at David Jones
Wake up with a cup of tea and one of these delightful shortbread biscuits every morning until Christmas day.
Original advent calendar, $51 (usually $60) at Nespresso
The perfect way to wake up with an indulgent advent calendar with 24 unique coffee pods including three co-created with architect Pierre Hermé.
Hot chilli advent calendar, $48.93 at Amazon
Spice up the festive season with 24 days of spice with 12 hot sauces that get progressively hotter!
Fortnum & Mason Tea Lovers Calendar, $59.95 at David Jones
Treat yourself to luxurious tea from the experts at Fortnum & Mason with a wide array of flavours including Rose Pouchong, Rooibos Infusion and more.
