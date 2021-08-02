There’s nothing Fifi Box loves more than being a mum. One look at the popular radio host’s social media and it’s clear to see just how much joy her two adorable daughters, Trixie and Daisy, bring her. Instagram

The speculation comes after Fifi joked that she’d birthed another baby, Minty Mae, the character from her new children’s book.

Motherhood is something that Fifi always hoped she would get to experience. And in 2013 it finally happened when she welcomed her firstborn, Trixie, with ex-partner, former Ironman Grant Kenny.

Almost six years later, in February 2019, she announced she was pregnant again, this time via IVF and an anonymous sperm donor. She gave birth as a single mum to Daisy, now 2, that June.

Now, sources tell New Idea that the 44-year-old could be welcoming a third child! Getty

“It was an incredible journey and I’m so fortunate, and I know not everybody’s journey is that lucky,” Fifi said of her IVF process.

While Fifi and Grant may have ended their romantic relationship, they have remained good friends for 8-year-old Trixie’s sake.

“Grant has been a huge figure in Fifi’s life and continues to be,” tells the insider. “I’m sure if Fifi expressed that she wanted another child with him, Grant would do everything he could to support that decision.”

“Fifi has always had support around her – from her family to Carrie [Bickmore] and Brendan [Fevola] and all her other friends,” said a source. Instagram

With COVID-19 restrictions easing in Melbourne, where Fifi and her kids live, New Idea is told Queensland-based Grant is eager to reunite with his ex and their daughter.

“He’s hoping to fly down and see Trixie soon, and of course, Fifi. They’re great mates and Grant finds it hard being away from them,” says the source. “He might not be around every day, but he’s still a great father figure from afar.

“Fifi has always had support around her – from her family to Carrie [Bickmore] and Brendan [Fevola] and all her other friends,” continues the source. “And they’ll all be on hand to help with another bub, too.”

Read more in this week's New Idea, on sale now.