Fifi shares eldest daughter Trixie with her ex-partner Grant Kenny, and the single mother raises her two young children in Melbourne.

Her second daughter Daisy was conceived via IVF with the help of a sperm donor, and she is currently a year old.

The 44-year-old is constantly sharing updates on her two daughters, as well as fun-filled insights into the reality of motherhood, on social media.

Her daughter Trixie has been entertaining us on Instagram for years with her hilarious quips and adorable anecdotes.

Raising two children can be quite the full time job, where Fifi recently revealed just how exhausting it can be while balancing other work duties.

During rehearsals for Dancing With The Stars: All Stars, the mum-of-two posted a video of herself taking a quick nap on the floor, confessing to just how tired she was.

“Dance training today was more horizontal than I think it's supposed to be… #MummasTired,” she captioned the candid post.

The radio host and television personality is set to star in the upcoming All Stars season, after first appearing on DWTS 14 years ago.

It was well before she had her children, and she's admitted that it will be a struggle to get back into the groove of things again.

“I’m three days into dance practice and it’s the first time I’ve moved my body since before I was pregnant and every muscle is killing me,” she revealed when announcing that she will be joining the All Stars special.

Fifi is set to star in the upcoming DWTS season. Seven

The new season of Dancing With The Stars will premiere this Sunday, 11 April at 7.00pm, and will run for just two-weeks, unlike previous seasons which played out over several weeks.

Fifi will be starring alongside familiar names like Bec Hewitt, Ada Nicodemou, Luke Jacobz and Tom Williams.

There are also a few wildcards thrown in the mix, including Schapelle Corby, TV and radio personality Matty Johnson, TV host Renee Bargh, and model and actress Jessica Gomes.