Ferrero Rocher Classic frozen dessert Supplied

Much like the original chocolates' spherical forms, the ice creams bear a similar distinctive round shape.

The Ferrero Rocher Classic frozen dessert echoes the multitextured experience of its predecessor - with a crunchy chocolate-hazelnut layer encasing smooth cocoa flavours.

Rafaello frozen dessert Supplied

On the other hand, coconut lovers will enjoy the Rafaello frozen dessert, which encapsulates the sweet's refreshing coconut flavour in ice cream form.

Speaking on these new dessert launches Marketing Manager for Ferrero Australia Azzurra Puricelli, said, "We’re thrilled to be bringing our first-of-a-kind frozen desserts to Aussies so they can experience these iconic tastes in a refreshing new way!"