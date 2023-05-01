Method

1. Grease and line two large oven trays with baking paper.

2. To make dough, place butter, sugar and vanilla in a food processor. Process, scraping down side of bowl, until combined. Add egg. Process until combined. Add flour and baking powder. Pulse to form a soft dough.

3. Turn out dough onto a lightly floured bench. Knead until smooth. Divide in half. Shape into discs. Cover with plastic wrap. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.

4. One at a time, roll out each disc between two sheets of baking paper to about ½cm thickness. Using an 8cm heart-shaped cutter, cut out shapes, re-rolling dough until it is used. Place 2cm apart, on prepared oven trays.

5. Cook in a moderately slow ovTIPen (160C) for about 15 minutes, or until light golden. Remove. Cool biscuits on trays completely.

6. To decorate, knead half the icing on a clean bench until smooth. Roll out icing between two sheets of baking paper until 3mm thick. Heat the glucose until runny.

7. One biscuit at a time, brush top lightly with glucose. Using same heart-shaped cutter, cut out heart of icing. Lift and press onto biscuit. Repeat with rest of biscuits, glucose and icing.

8. Add a few drops of pink colouring to 1 tblsp rose spirit liquid in a small bowl. One at a time, brush onto icing using paintbrush. Decorate with stars. Stand at room temperature until colouring is dry and icing is firm.

TIP: If dough becomes too soft, refrigerate until firm enough to roll. Rose spirit liquid and gold stars are available from cake-decorating stores. As the spirit liquid evaporates quickly, add extra to bowl of colouring as required. You can replace the spirit with vodka.