Aiva's talent is taking her to incredible places

She continues: “I love going to the track, the atmosphere, going fast and just racing. I was still dancing competitively when I started karting, but once I turned 12 I decided to pursue motorsports as a career.”

The family are based in Oxford where Aiva will spend a full season karting in Europe for Dan Holland Racing.

She will follow in the footsteps of Aussie Formula One stars Daniel Ricciardo, Oscar Piastri and Jack Doohan, who started their racing careers at the Alpine academy.

Aiva’s passion for racing runs in the family!

Barbara, who started racing go-karts with her father when she was 11 years old, says she is thrilled Aiva is paving the way for women in motorsports.

“A lot of young girls have approached Aiva and myself over the past few months about getting in to the sport, which is pretty cool,” Barbara, 44, says.

“Watching young girls have that lightbulb moment that they can participate in these typically male dominated sports, do well at them and achieve amazing things is awesome.

“It’s a pretty exciting time to be a girl in Australian sport.”

