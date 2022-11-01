Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo features heavily in the documentary, Drive to Survive. Getty

How to watch F1 in Australia

You can watch every race of the 2022 FIA Formula 1 World Championship live in Australia on Kayo Sports, and if you missed any of the action, all the past races are also available to stream.

With Kayo Sports, you won’t miss a single thing as they broadcast every Formula 1 practice session, qualifying session and full Grand Prix race live and on demand.

There are just two more races left to go on the 2022 calendar, with the Sao Paulo Grand Prix happening on November 13, followed by the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on November 20.

Stream it LIVE and On Demand at Kayo Sports with a 14 day FREE trial. SIGN UP NOW

2022 Formula 1 Schedule

Round 1: Bahrain GP – March 18 to 20

Round 2: Saudi Arabia GP – March 25 to 27

Round 3: Australia GP – April 8 to 10

Round 4: Italy GP –April 22 to 24

Round 5: United States GP – May 6 to 8

Round 6: Spain GP – May 20 to 22

Round 7: Monaco GP – May 27 to 29

Round 8: Azerbaijan GP – June 10 to 12

Round 9: Canada GP – June 17 to 19

Round 10: Great Britain GP – July 1 to 3

Round 11: Austria GP – July 8 to 10

Round 12: France GP – July 22 to 24

Round 13: Hungary GP – July 29 to 31

Round 14: Belgium GP – August 26 to 28

Round 15: Netherlands GP – September 2 to 4

Round 16: Italy GP – September 9 to 11

Round 17: Russia GP – September 23 to 25

Round 18: Singapore GP – September 30 to October 2

Round 19: Japan GP – October 7 to 9

Round 20: United States GP – October 21 to 23

Round 21: Mexico GP – October 28 to 30

Round 22: Brazil GP – November 11 to 13

Round 23: Abu Dhabi GP – November 18 to 20

To make things a little more fun and festive while you tune in for the Grand Prix, you can support your favourite team or driver by wearing their merch, which you can shop now at the F1 store.