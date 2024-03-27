How does Hubbl work?
- Effortless discovery: Say goodbye to endless scrolling! Hubbl curates personalised recommendations based on your viewing habits, helping you discover hidden gems and new favourites across all your streaming services.
- Unified watchlist: Stop juggling watchlists across different apps. Hubbl allows you to create a single, consolidated watchlist, ensuring you never miss an episode again.
- Single view, endless choice: See all your subscriptions in one place. Hubbl provides a clear overview, allowing you to easily add, pause, or restart streaming services at any time.
- Search all in one place: Forget the frustration of individual app searches. Hubbl lets you search for content across free-to-air and streaming services using voice or text commands.
Is Hubbl worth it?
If you’re like us, then you love a good deal. That’s why we’re here to tell you all about Hubbl’s "Stack & Save" option. By bundling eligible streaming services through Hubbl, you can unlock attractive discounts on your monthly bills. The more you stack, the more you save – it's a win-win!
Here’s how the discounts work:
- Stack three apps: save $5 per month
- Stack four apps: save $10 per month
- Stack five apps: save $15 per month
