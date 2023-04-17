Lewis Hamilton is producing the new Apple film. Getty

What is the Apple F1 movie about?

According to an Apple TV+ press release, Brad Pitt stars as a driver who comes out of retirement to compete alongside a rookie driver against the titans of the sport.

While that’s all we know for now about the plot, we do know that Lewis Hamilton is producing the film through his Dawn Apollo banner – offering an authentic touch.

The film is also produced by Jerry Bruckheimer alongside Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films, Joseph Kosinski, and Plan B Entertainment.

Brad Pitt will star as a retired driver. Getty

Who is cast in the F1 movie?

Brad Pitt is taking the lead in the upcoming feature and Damson Idris (Snowfall) is set to star alongside him as his younger teammate. The rest of the cast is yet to be announced.

However, IMDB also lists Lewis as part of the cast, although it seems like any presence he has in front of the camera will be limited to on-track action, along with other current F1 drivers.

“It’s going to take us drivers to be involved in [filming the on-track action]. But we’re not actors,” Lewis has previously said. “We don’t want this movie to be crap, which is probably why I’m not going to be part of it also.”

What is the release date for the F1 movie?

We don’t have an official release date for the movie yet, but filming is expected to begin during the second half of the 2023 season, according to F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

“We’re going to start the shooting in Silverstone very soon, and you will see it will be the first movie when basically, they will be within the racing event,” he told Motorsport.com.

Filming will also take place at various locations during the F1 season to capture real drivers in action, which you can watch live in Australia on Kayo Sports.

Damson Idris will also star in the film. Getty

Where to watch Apple’s F1 movie in Australia

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Apple will first distribute the movie in theatres for at least 30 days before it lands on its streaming service, Apple TV+.

It will join a slew of other hits on the platform, including The Last Thing He Told Me, Ted Lasso, Morning Wars, Bad Sisters and Surface.

