Brad Pitt explained his retirement statement. Getty

However, the Acadamy Award winner was quick to walk back on his statement at the premiere of his new film Bullet Train.

Speaking with Deadline at the premiere he explained how the interview had been misinterpreted.

“I really have to work on my phrasing” he laughed.

“I was just saying, ‘I’m past middle age and I want to be specific about how I spend those last things however they may be.’ I’ve never been a five-year plan kind of guy. I’m just, whatever feels right for the day. I still operate that way.”

Brad has been praised for his fashion choices lately. Getty

The 58-year-old Oscar Winner has recently been promoting his new action comedy Bullet Train, which also stars Sandra Bullock, Logan Lerman, Bad Bunny, Joey King and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Brad made headlines after appearing at the German premiere of his movie sporting a button-up shirt, combat boots and a matching jacket and kilt.

He joked with the Associated Press about the fashion choice, explaining that he chose the skirt for “the breeze.”

“We’re all going to die, so let’s mess it up.” Getty

British Vogue pointed out that Brad had anticipated the current trend of men in skirts during the promotion of his movie Troy in 2004.

"Men will be wearing skirts by next summer… That's my prediction and proclamation" Pitt said at the time.

Brad’s recent outfits have catapulted him to a new level of style icon as of late, with Vogue labelling it “his most fun fashion era to date.”

At the Los Angles premiere, the actor paired a green suit with a blue shirt and yellow sneakers.

Brad opened up to Variety about his recent fashion experimentation, explaining that “we’re all going to die, so let’s mess it up.”