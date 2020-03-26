Royalists are reportedly becoming concerned for the Queen’s welfare after it was revealed she met with Prince Charles in the lead up to him being diagnosed with coronavirus. Getty

New research reportedly suggests that it can take up to 11 days to notice symptoms, which means the Queen could have been potentially exposed on March 12.

What’s more, Charles reportedly met with the Queen and several other royal family members at a Commonwealth Service on March 9.

Clarence House confirmed the news about Charles testing positive to COVID-19, via a statement.

Her Majesty “briefly” met with Charles on March 12, the day before he became infectious with the virus. Getty

“The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus,” the statement began.

“He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual. In accordance with Government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland.”

His wife Camilla, 72, tested negative for the virus.

“The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing,” the statement read.

While some health experts have suggested the earliest Charles, 71, would have been contagious was March 13, others have speculated it could have been earlier. Getty

According to The Mirror, “It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.”

The shock diagnosis comes after Queen Elizabeth II fled to Windsor Castle to self-isolate.

Royal insiders have claimed it's likely Elizabeth will stay in Windsor while the country is in the grip of the coronavirus pandemic.