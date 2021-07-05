“It’s tough – they all want your attention." Seven

Several of the girls begin accusing the hunky farmer of playing favourites and not sharing his time around with everyone on the farm.

“It’s tough – they all want your attention. You’re dating five ladies, [so] it’s a struggle,” says Sam.

“You date one girl and then the others get jealous.”

Clearly feeling out of his depth, Sam sheepishly admits that he did kiss one of the girls before storming away from the group.

“It might have just pushed him over the edge a little bit with so many girls having a go at him,” admits contestant Demi.

But, who was the lady who received the hickey that started it all?

Ahead of the show, Sam described himself as a "fun, loving person with a heart of gold" and someone with great sense of humour.

"I am an adventurous soul and am looking for someone to go on adventures with," he said.

As for his perfect lady, Sam is looking for a "fun, loving, caring, intelligent lady" who also has a great sense of humour, loves the great outdoors and is family orientated.

